RPCS3 Update Improves Lighting & Shading Effects!

It’s beginning to feel like RPCS3 has been around forever, but for those of you not aware of it, the program is one of the few to attempt to emulate PS3 games on the PC. Something that has proven more than a little tricky due to the rather unique manner in which the console used very specific parts of its hardware for certain tasks.

Over the last 1-2 years, however, improvements on the emulator have been coming thick and fast with many games not only now being fully playable on it, but they’re also at the point that they can look to offer some pretty significant improvements. One such improvement has been seen in the latest public release of the software which now adds improved lighting and shading effects to a decent array of the PS3’s most popular titles!

RPCS3 – v0.0.11-10617

It should be noted that RPCS3 is still a long way from a completed product and, as such, despite it being able to run many games remarkably well, there is still a lot more work to be done. In other words, don’t go into this thinking you’re getting a perfect experience! As can be seen in the video below, however, the latest update brings a lot of improved lighting effects that really improved upon their original representations on the PS3.

The new update builds even further upon the last release (in June) that brought Metal Gear Solid 4 a notable step closer to being fully-playable via emulation (Well, at a decent level).

Where Can I Try It Out?

As you might expect, while the RPCS3 emulator is free to download, there is the ‘problem’ of finding game ROM files to try out on it. We daresay, however, that the more resourceful among you will likely find a way to grab the ones you want (we’re certainly not giving you any hints though!).

If you do, therefore, want to try out the latest build of the RPCS3 emulator, you can visit the official website via the link here!

