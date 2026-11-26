The latest update to the well-known AIDA64 diagnostic tool has added official support for prototypes that never reached the retail market, including the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and TITAN Ada graphics cards.

FinalWire has released AIDA64 beta version 8.40.8544, which includes direct support for two powerful and rare NVIDIA graphics cards based on the Ada Lovelace architecture: the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti and TITAN Ada, both built around the AD102 graphics chip.

This support arrives just days after GPU-Z added preliminary support for engineering samples, reflecting an ongoing effort to document hardware that remained hidden or in experimental stages over the past two years.

RTX 4090 Ti and TITAN Ada

The RTX 4090 Ti recently appeared in China with a configuration reaching 18,176 CUDA cores, easily surpassing the 16,384 cores found in the standard RTX 4090. Meanwhile, the TITAN Ada variant takes things even further within the brand’s cancelled GPU lineup.

A working prototype previously tested by hardware expert Der8auer showed a fully enabled AD102 chip with 18,432 CUDA cores, 48 GB of GDDR6X memory, and a dual power supply system using two 16-pin connectors. It was an impressive piece of hardware that, at the time, was not recognized by official drivers or specialized software.

The developers of AIDA64 clarified that adding these models does not mean NVIDIA has any plans to launch these cancelled GPUs. Instead, the update focuses on recording the specifications of graphics cards that never reached the market.

However, the arrival of this support in AIDA64 is excellent news for collectors and hardware enthusiasts, who will now have accurate tools to analyze these valuable engineering samples, which remain valuable even today.