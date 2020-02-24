Ruijie RG-CT7800 Mini-PC is a Major Move for Chinese Tech

/ 2 hours ago
China Looks Into Possible NAND and DRAM Price-Fixing by Suppliers

Late last year, we reported how China had issued a bold new directive regarding its technology. Specifically, by no later than 2022, the country wanted its state-run systems to be completely independent of Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

Quite a bold statement and, in all honesty, something that seemed more than a little optimistic. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the release of the Ruijie RG-CT7800 Mini-PC might have just taken that concept a significant step forward!

China Reveals Ruijie RG-CT7800 Mini-PC with ‘Homemade’ Processor

At a glance, the Ruijie RG-CT7800 looks like a fairly standard mini-PC design. It is, however, what’s in it that represents the greatest interest!

Utilizing the Zhaoxin KaiXian CPU, this represents one of the first commercially available processors to have been designed entirely on Chinese soil. While it’s unknown current as to how much of the technology within this system is ‘home-growth’ China has been investing huge amounts of money into chipset design and memory production.

The 3-5-2 Plan

Sounding something like a football formation, the initiative by China is being more colloquially known as the 3-5-2. Specifically because of the time scales in which China wants to make the transition away from non-home technology. Specifically:

  • 30% by the end of 2020
  • A further 50% by the end of 2021
  • The final 30% by the end of 2022

The chances of them legitimately succeeding in this within state-run systems seems more than a little unlikely. Then again, this is China and, if anyone could do it, it’d be them!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives