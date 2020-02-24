Ruijie RG-CT7800 Mini-PC is a Major Move for Chinese Tech

Late last year, we reported how China had issued a bold new directive regarding its technology. Specifically, by no later than 2022, the country wanted its state-run systems to be completely independent of Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

Quite a bold statement and, in all honesty, something that seemed more than a little optimistic. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, the release of the Ruijie RG-CT7800 Mini-PC might have just taken that concept a significant step forward!

China Reveals Ruijie RG-CT7800 Mini-PC with ‘Homemade’ Processor

At a glance, the Ruijie RG-CT7800 looks like a fairly standard mini-PC design. It is, however, what’s in it that represents the greatest interest!

Utilizing the Zhaoxin KaiXian CPU, this represents one of the first commercially available processors to have been designed entirely on Chinese soil. While it’s unknown current as to how much of the technology within this system is ‘home-growth’ China has been investing huge amounts of money into chipset design and memory production.

The 3-5-2 Plan

Sounding something like a football formation, the initiative by China is being more colloquially known as the 3-5-2. Specifically because of the time scales in which China wants to make the transition away from non-home technology. Specifically:

30% by the end of 2020

A further 50% by the end of 2021

The final 30% by the end of 2022

The chances of them legitimately succeeding in this within state-run systems seems more than a little unlikely. Then again, this is China and, if anyone could do it, it’d be them!

