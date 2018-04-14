Rumor Has It That a New BioShock Game Is on Its Way

Are you looking forward to a new BioShock?

I know I am, and I definitely hope that 2K will make an official announcement about it soon. For now, all we have to go by is Kotaku’s Jason Schreier. He recently reported something interesting about this popular franchise. Rumor has it that a brand new Bioshock game is currently in development. Apparently, the title has entered production at a secret studio in San Francisco. Like we mentioned before, 2K has not issued an official statement, but Jason’s record definitely makes him a reliable source. It’s also worth noting that Ken Levine will not be leading the development. From what we know, the founder of Ghost Story Games is working on a first-person sci-fi game.

So who will develop the new BioShock?

According to Kotaku, the development team will include a part of the team that worked on Mafia 3. As you well know, Mafia 3 is not the best game in the franchise, as it generally received mixed or average reviews. All we can hope for now is that the team will strive to deliver a higher quality product than Mafia 3. We’re referring to the story and gameplay particularly, as BioShock games are famous for their incredible storylines and immersive environments.

We’ll definitely keep you posted as we find out more.