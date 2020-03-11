Rumors Grow that a New Tony Hawk Game is in Development

It’s been over 5 years now since there was a Tony Hawk game and, in all honestly, that’s not necessarily a tragic thing. Anyone who owned one of the last few releases from the franchise would know that, by and large, they were bloody awful. They were nothing more than a mere shadow of the original games that graced our PS1‘s as we all endeavored to hit that ultimate chain of tricks!

Following a post on Twitter, however, it seems that the franchise may be set to get a reboot. Yes, a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game may be on the way!

New Tony Hawk Pro Skater game inbound!



Keeping hopes low after the long, long row of abysmal games since Tony Hawk's RIDE.



But this also seems like a major NDA breach. pic.twitter.com/gGUiNZL6i8 — TheNathanNS (@TheNathanNS) March 10, 2020

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

In the Twitter post, the American heavy metal band ‘The Death Set’ has (apparently) confirmed that Activision has licensed 5 of their songs to be specifically used in a new and upcoming Tony Hawk’s game.

Better still, they seem pretty convinced that, all going well, this new title should release before the end of this year. It all sounds good. Now all Activision has to do is actually make a decent game!

What Do We Think?

We are long overdue for a brand new (and good) Tony Hawk game and, at the risk of repeating myself, I must again highlight just how terrible the latter releases from Activision were. This franchise deserves a shot in the arm and one more chance to win us fans back!

Will Activision be able to pull it off though? Well, with the studio reportedly agreeing to a contract for 5 games, the good is that (at least in theory) there’s no significant rush to produce this one. I am, however, mildly concerned that they think this will be ready before the end of the year.

Overall though, I think fan’s patience is pretty thin. Put simply, this needs to be great otherwise it’s going to probably finally kill off what was already a franchise on life support.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!