Rumors Suggest Nvidia 30XX GPUs Will See a Staggered Launch

With Nvidia fully-expected to officially launch its new 30XX graphics cards around September this year, there is clearly a lot of hype and anticipation over what kind of performance upgrades we can expect to see from them. Following a report via Videocardz, however, rather than just unveiling the main bulk of GPUs in one go, rumors are suggesting that Nvidia will take a more ‘staggered’ approach that will see different graphics cards launch between September and as late as November this year!

Nvidia RTX 30XX Graphics Cards

So, there is more than a little to digest here, but starting with one of the most key aspects of this rumor, it has been suggested that rather than August (which has become a semi-traditional month in which Nvidia launches their graphics cards) it will instead happen in September this year.

So, what can we expect? Well, set to (apparently) be phased over a three month period, the product launches are said to occur as follows:

Nvidia 3080/3080 Ti – September 17th

Nvidia 3070 – October

Nvidia 3060 – November

While not exactly representing a massive gap, it does perhaps explain why we recently saw confirmation that the ‘top-spec’ 20XX graphics cards had already been discontinued. Put simply, Nvidia may initially look to transition its high-end market.

What Do We Think?

This is, of course, all rumor and speculation and as such, should be treated with a pretty hefty pinch of salt. Based on the information we have to date, however, a September launch date does make more than a little sense. Rest assured though, as soon as Nvidia launches their new 30XX graphics cards, we’ll be ready to bring you the reviews so we can find out just how good they really are!

What do you think? Are you planning to upgrade to Nvidia’s new 30XX platform? If so, which graphics card are you aiming for? – Let us know in the comments!