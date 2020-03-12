Rumors Suggest the PS5 & Xbox Series X Could be Delayed!

With both Sony and Microsoft on the record confirming that their next-gen consoles will launch before the end of the year, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding them. It can’t be ignored, however, that the current Coronavirus pandemic (and yes, it is a pandemic now) has already been creating some significant problems in many industries, including technology.

So much so that, in the video below, you can see why we think it might be a good idea to buy your PC components now. A report via AndroidCentral, however, is taking this a step further. Various sources are going as far as to suggest that, if things continue, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X may have more than a few problems releasing in 2020.

PS5 and Xbox Series X May Be Delayed!

So, it’s a rather bold claim and one that, on the surface, many might discount as simply being sensationalist. It’s already well-publicized, however, that a number of major manufacturers in Asia have either ceased production or are under severe limitations as they attempt to control the spread of the virus.

As such, and as crazy as it sounds, it’s not outside the realms of possibility that this could have a significant impact not just on the Xbox and PS5 production lines, but also the basic factor of the consoles getting the components in the quantity they require.

What Do We Think?

While we still believe that both consoles will still release before the end of the year, we do think that (based on the Coronavirus impact) it’s entirely possible that supplies will be limited. Some sources are going as far as to say that both systems will be delayed until 2021 which, if true, would certainly be a major setback. Not only for consumers but for both Microsoft and Sony.

We will, of course, keep you posted and, as above, freely admit that this might sound a little fantastical at this point. Would we rule it out though? In all honesty, it’s possible that this could happen!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!