Rumoured Nvidia 2080 Ti Super isn’t Happening… Yet

With the release of the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics cards last month, we have seen a pretty solid refresh of the 20XX range of GPUs with, of course, one exception. To date, there has been no release and, indeed, no news at all surrounding a ‘Super‘ version of the 2080 Ti. With every other model getting a ‘Super’, the release seemed likely. Nvidia has, however, been quiet about it so far if it is on the way!

Earlier this month, however, a new listing seemed to suggest that an Nvidia 2080 Ti Super was indeed on the way. It did, after all, feature the TU102 die which to date has only been used in their ‘highest-end’ releases.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it turns out that while a new Nvidia release is on the way, it’s not the 2080 Ti Super. So what is it? Well, unless you get excited by server technology, nothing to get too excited about!

Nvidia 2080 Ti ‘Super’ Rumour is Proven False

The listing has now been confirmed to be a new RTX Tesla card release. A GPU which will offer specific ray tracing back-end support in preparation for GeForce now. Put simply, it’s all server-based stuff.

So, does this mean that the Nvidia 2080 Ti Super will never happen? While we wouldn’t put money on it, its release still seems likely!

What Do We Think?

We have always maintained that while the ‘Super’ graphics cards have essentially represented ‘weaker’ version of the higher-tier cards, there is still potential that an Nvidia 2080 Ti ‘Super’ could be released. All Nvidia has to do is to find a way to squeeze some extra performance out of the existing technology or, alternatively, find a way to tone down the Titan.

It seems more likely than not, but it basically comes down to if Nvidia feels it is worth it. With all respect to them, the gap between the standard 2080 and 2080 ‘Super’ wasn’t that huge. At this point, however, all we can do is wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!