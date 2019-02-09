Rumours Suggest AMD Navi To Be Delayed Until Q4

AMD Navi Graphics Cards

AMD might currently be celebrating (or at least looking forward to celebrating) the release of the Radeon Vega VII graphics card, but this isn’t the only big release we expect from Team Red this year. There are more than a few good indications to suggest that the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors will release this Summer.

In addition, there had also been some strong rumours pointing towards the release of their Navi range of graphics cards. In a report via CowCotLand, however, unconfirmed sources are suggesting that AMD might be set to delay the release until Q4 2019.

Why The Delay?

We should note that at present, these are entirely rumours. Playing Devil’s Advocate, however, even AMD hasn’t gone as far to confirm a release date yet. The ‘unconfirmed’ sources, however, suggest that AMD might still be working the kinks out of Navi and as such a release date shouldn’t be expected before October 2019 and possibly as late as December.

What Do We Think?

While we often do not put much stock in rumours, there might be some logic behind this. Not, however, for the reasons given. It would be very unusual to see AMD place a brand new CPU and GPU line release so close to each other. Traditionally, the Ryzen series has launched around April/May and, as such, releasing a new graphics card in June/July might be a bit too much too quickly.

This rumour could, of course, be proven to be entirely false. It is, however, if nothing else, something to bear in mind. I guess we’ll find out sooner or later!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!