Rumours Grow That the Sony PS5 will be Revealed Next Month

With no signs of the console at CES 2020 and Sony declaring their intent to not appear at E3 (again) this year, there has been a lot of speculation as to when they will formally launch the PS5.

While we know it will go on sale before the end of the year, there have been growing rumors in recent weeks that Sony, despite these event omissions, did have some plans in motion. Well, with more than a few individual sources now combining, a report via BGR is suggesting that Sony will launch their PS5 next month!

Sony PS5

Now, admittedly, with nothing confirmed, everything has to be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. With 3 individual sources citing February, however, and one very specifically naming the 5th, it is certainly interesting to see so many separate opinions agreeing on (largely) the same thing. Conclusive? Hell no! But certainly interesting none-the-less.

Just to clarify as well, launch doesn’t equal release. Don’t expect the PS5 on retail shelves before November this year.

Taking it a step further, as part of the February 5th announcement, it is also suggested that Sony will start taking pre-orders for the console on this date. If you were not aware, Sony now has the capability to sell their technology online directly. So presumably this is where first ‘pre-order’ availability would be made.

What Do We Think?

With Sony deciding to not appear at E3 2020, it seemed pretty clear that any launch for the PS5 was going to be done directly themselves. Admittedly though, February 5th (let alone the month in general) sounds a lot sooner than I was expecting.

I’d have thought both Sony and Microsoft would’ve formally confirmed their systems in the Summer. Who knows though, maybe this time next month we’ll be preparing our PS5 pre-orders. Well, presuming they’re not going to cost us a kidney!

What do you think? Are you interested in the PS5? Do you think it will be launched next month? – Let us know in the comments!