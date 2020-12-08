The ‘Rust’ Console Port Has Been Delayed Until 2021

Rust is an amazingly fun PC game, but one that is, at least in my opinion, best suited to the most masochistic of gamers who occasionally like a punch in the testicles… or lady bits. Put simply, it’s a tough brutal world with people more likely to want to kill you than help you, but it is interspersed with arguably one of the most interesting (and punishing) resource gathering and base building systems out there.

Earlier this year, however, it was announced that a release for both the PS4 and Xbox One was planned and, more so, it would happen before the end of this year. Well, with that being just a little over 3 weeks away, if you have eagerly been looking forward to trying this out, then we have some bad news!

Rust Console Port is Delayed

Following an official announcement from the game’s developer, specifically for the port versions, they have confirmed that despite their best efforts, 2020 has not gone entirely according to plan and, as such, the PS4 and Xbox One release of Rust has now been pushed back into early 2021.

“It’s been a while since we shared anything in the public domain and as the end of 2020 is nigh, we want to confirm that Rust is still coming to console, just a little later than planned. We’re sorry that we haven’t been able to bring you Rust on console in 2020 as planned. We know from all of the messages that you’re excited to play it and we hope that with the dawn of 2021 we can restore your trust as we edge closer to being able to share something with you.”

What Do We Think?

Put simply, with many staff working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that this is yet another relatively expected media casualty of the year. On the plus side, however, it does seem that the port/s are going along well and, as such, it does seem more than likely that the early 2021 release date should be met. With, presumably, versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S also on the way. As for an exact date though, well, they haven’t quite gone that far, but don’t panic, Rust is coming to console! – Just don’t say I didn’t warn you though!

