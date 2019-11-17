Rust is Officially Confirmed for Release on the PS4 & Xbox One

I’ll freely admit that while I have played a fair amount of Rust for the PC, I have something of a love/hate relationship with the game. Put simply, I love the game but hate (most of) the community. Ok, that requires some explanation…

For those of you unfamiliar with it, I’ll try and explain how Rust works as simple as possible. You’re brought into the Rust world (naked) wielding only 3 items. A map, a rock, and a torch. With these, you must farm materials and build yourself a little fortress where you can gather more resources, craft more impressive armor and weapons until you (at least in my experience) eventually fall victim to another user who eyed what you had with covetous eyes. It might sound frustrating and yes, sometimes it is. On the whole, however, the good moments generally tend to outweigh the bad.

To date, however, Rust has been entirely exclusive to the PC platform. Following the release of an official trailer, however, if you’re interested in giving this a go but are stuck on your PS4 or Xbox One, then I have good news for you. Rust is officially heading to those consoles in 2020!

Rust is Heading to Xbox One and PS4

We have to admit, the decision is perhaps a little surprising. Mostly because the game was originally released on PC back in 2013. As such, you’d have thought that if this was coming to console, it would’ve happened a lot sooner.

Well, putting that aside, if you have always wanted to give this a go on console, then it is 100% definitely on the way! Better late than never, right?

Do We Know Any Details?

Sadly, despite the announcement trailer, not much has been revealed about the game. We don’t know when it will be released (beyond the very loose ‘2020’) and we don’t know if this will look to incorporate cross-play features.

In my opinion, crossplay will be an important (if not critical) factor with this release. Put simply, you either love or hate Rust and it’s not a game that’s overly friendly to the ‘casual’ player. As such, making (and playing) with friends is hugely advantageous.

So, if you’re up for it when it comes out on console, I look forward to you raiding my base in the very near future!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!