Rust May be Imminently Set for a Console Release

Rust has been available to play on PC for a very long time now and is actually one of my favorite games when I’m feeling in something of a moderately masochistic mood. In something that has always been moderately surprising, however, the console release/version of the game has taken a lot longer to arrive than many might’ve expected. – Following an official ESRB classification being made, however, while it may have taken a while, Rust may be shortly set to land on both the PS4 and Xbox One!

Rust is Coming to Console!

Initially scheduled to launch in 2020, just before Christmas, the developer producing the console port of Rust announced that it had unfortunately been pushed back to 2021 largely due to COVID-19 related reasons. – With an official ESRB age rating of 17+ now being applied specifically to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, however, this is an amazingly strong indication that a release announcement (with a date) may literally be imminent!

What Do We Think?

We should note that the ESRB listing does specifically only currently cite the PS4 and Xbox One port of the game and it does beg the question as to what the situation will be regarding the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. – In that regard, however, our best guess is that while it has been primarily designed for those last-gen consoles, optimizations and compatibility will be offered for Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen systems.

As for whether you should play it though. Well… Let’s just say that if you think you’ve encountered a toxic community before, then you ain’t seen nothing yet! – I must admit though, I do have a lot of love for Rust!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!