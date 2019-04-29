Ryzen 3000 Support on A320 Chipset Motherboards Unlikely
Ron Perillo / 9 mins ago
Some BIOS Updates Rolling Out Without A320 Listed
Information leaked out earlier about the upcoming X570 chipset motherboard. We have known this was coming along with the 3rd generation Ryzen 3000 CPUs. As promised by AMD however, existing motherboards will be compatible with the new CPU. Just as the new chipset motherboards will be backwards compatible with previous AM4 CPUs.
However, while manufacturers are rolling out new updates for existing X370, X470, B450 and B350 motherboards, the A320 appears inconspicuously absent. The earlier leak about the X570 chipset even suggests that Ryzen 3000 will not be supported in A320 at all. Tom’s Hardware also corroborates this claim, listing 35 motherboards with Ryzen 3000 support with no A320 boards. However, interestingly, Hardwareluxx has several A320 listed, but only from ASUS.
The latter is hardly surprising as the flexibility of compatibility cuts into motherboard maker’s profits. In a market that is already seeing less and less motherboard sales annually, cutting out A320 compatibility with these new processors will give users a reason to buy a new motherboard with their new CPU. Continuing B350 and X370 support being a compromise that is more than fair to both consumers and manufacturers.
Which AM4 Motherboards So Far are Confirmed to Have Ryzen 3000 Support?
Motherboard BIOS using AGESA* microcode version 0.0.7.x are compatible with 3rd Gen Ryzen. The following manufacturers and their motherboards so far have confirmed BIOS availability with this update. This list comes from HardwareLuxx.de and surprisingly, their list has A320 boards and dispute Tom’s Hardware’s article. Most existing X470 and B450 motherboards apparently already has AGESA 0.0.7.x microcode updated BIOS available.
*(AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture)
ASUS X370:
- ROG Crosshair VI Hero
- Prime X370-Pro
- ROG Strix X370-I Gaming
- ROG Strix X370-F Gaming
- Prime X370-A
ASUS B350:
- Prime B350-Plus
- ROG Strix B350-F Gaming
- Prime B350M-A
- TUF B350M-Plus Gaming
- Prime B350M-K
- ROG Strix B350-I Gaming
- Prime B350M-E
ASUS A320 (via Hardware Luxx):
- Prime A320M-E
- EX-A320M Gaming
- Prime A320M-A
- (Updated) Prime A320M-C R.20
- Prime A320M-K
Biostar:
- X370GTN
- X370GT7
- X370GT5
- X370GT3
- B350GTN
- B350GT5
- B350GT3
- B350ET2
ASRock:
- X370 Pro4
- AB350 Gaming-ITX/ac
- AB350 Pro4
- AB350M Pro4
MSI X370:
- XPower Gaming Titanium
- Gaming Pro Carbon
- Krait Gaming
- Gaming Pro Carbon AC
- Gaming Plus
- SLI Plus
- Gaming Pro
- Gaming M7 ACK
MSI B350
- Tomahawk
- Tomahawk Arctic
- PC Mate
- Gaming Plus
- Mortar
- Mortar Arctic
- B350M Bazooka
- B350M Pro-VDH
- B350I Pro AC
- B350M Gaming Pro
- Gaming Pro Carbon
- Pro-VH Plus
- Krait Gaming
- Tomahawk Plus
- B355M Pro-VH Plus