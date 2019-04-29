Ryzen 3000 Support on A320 Chipset Motherboards Unlikely

Some BIOS Updates Rolling Out Without A320 Listed

Information leaked out earlier about the upcoming X570 chipset motherboard. We have known this was coming along with the 3rd generation Ryzen 3000 CPUs. As promised by AMD however, existing motherboards will be compatible with the new CPU. Just as the new chipset motherboards will be backwards compatible with previous AM4 CPUs.

However, while manufacturers are rolling out new updates for existing X370, X470, B450 and B350 motherboards, the A320 appears inconspicuously absent. The earlier leak about the X570 chipset even suggests that Ryzen 3000 will not be supported in A320 at all. Tom’s Hardware also corroborates this claim, listing 35 motherboards with Ryzen 3000 support with no A320 boards. However, interestingly, Hardwareluxx has several A320 listed, but only from ASUS.

The latter is hardly surprising as the flexibility of compatibility cuts into motherboard maker’s profits. In a market that is already seeing less and less motherboard sales annually, cutting out A320 compatibility with these new processors will give users a reason to buy a new motherboard with their new CPU. Continuing B350 and X370 support being a compromise that is more than fair to both consumers and manufacturers.

Which AM4 Motherboards So Far are Confirmed to Have Ryzen 3000 Support?

Motherboard BIOS using AGESA* microcode version 0.0.7.x are compatible with 3rd Gen Ryzen. The following manufacturers and their motherboards so far have confirmed BIOS availability with this update. This list comes from HardwareLuxx.de and surprisingly, their list has A320 boards and dispute Tom’s Hardware’s article. Most existing X470 and B450 motherboards apparently already has AGESA 0.0.7.x microcode updated BIOS available.

*(AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture)

ASUS X370:

ROG Crosshair VI Hero

Prime X370-Pro

ROG Strix X370-I Gaming

ROG Strix X370-F Gaming

Prime X370-A

ASUS B350:

Prime B350-Plus

ROG Strix B350-F Gaming

Prime B350M-A

TUF B350M-Plus Gaming

Prime B350M-K

ROG Strix B350-I Gaming

Prime B350M-E

ASUS A320 (via Hardware Luxx):

Prime A320M-E

EX-A320M Gaming

Prime A320M-A

(Updated) Prime A320M-C R.20

Prime A320M-K

Biostar:

X370GTN

X370GT7

X370GT5

X370GT3

B350GTN

B350GT5

B350GT3

B350ET2

ASRock:

X370 Pro4

AB350 Gaming-ITX/ac

AB350 Pro4

AB350M Pro4

MSI X370:

XPower Gaming Titanium

Gaming Pro Carbon

Krait Gaming

Gaming Pro Carbon AC

Gaming Plus

SLI Plus

Gaming Pro

Gaming M7 ACK

MSI B350