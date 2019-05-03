Ryzen 3XXX Processors Retail Listings Appear Online

Ryzen 3XXX Processors

This Summer is shaping up to be pretty huge for AMD as they look to release both their latest graphics card architecture as well as their latest generation of Ryzen processors.

The latter has proven to be one of the biggest releases in memory with many people choosing their CPU platform for their PC builds. Even I’ll admit that my personal PC has a Ryzen processor.

In terms of specifics on the 3rd-generation, however, while we have heard a few rumours, very little concrete has surfaced to date. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, an online retailer has started posting images and details for various upcoming Ryzen 3XXX models.

Listings

The listings have appeared for online retailers in both Turkey and Vietnam and appear to show details for the AMD Ryzen 9 3800X, Ryzen 7 3700X, and Ryzen 5 3600X.

While specifications should be taken with a huge pinch of salt, the Ryzen 9 3800X appears to operate with 16 cores and 32 threads. This, on a 7nm architecture and 125W design.

What Do We Think?

We have been pretty huge fans of the AMD Ryzen range to date and expect some pretty big enhancements from the third-generation releases. This range will be of particular interest to those of us on the 1st-generation who might now be looking for a beefier upgrade.

Admittedly, these listings are hardly concrete and (with respect to Vietnam and Turkey) are unlikely sources for leaks to emerge from. It is, therefore, at best either placeholders that have escaped online or merely a means of getting a little promotion.

As above though, we are more than a little excited about what AMD might have to show us this Summer and, thankfully, we don’t have too much longer to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!