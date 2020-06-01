Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT & Ryzen 5 3600XT Spotted at Online Retailer

While AMD has yet to confirm all of this, it seems we know just about everything there is to know about the upcoming Mattise Refresh desktop CPUs from AMD. The new AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT & Ryzen 5 3600XT look set to give the AMD range a little shot in the arm. Intel has just launched a bunch of new CPUs and this will be the first of AMD’s counter-attacks. No doubt the prices will be competitive, but we see that base clocks are set a bit higher to complete with Intel. Beyond that, I think AMD is banking on lower top speeds, but more cores for the money to compete.

Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT & Ryzen 5 3600XT

Of course, while we wait for more than just rumours, French online retailer Materiel.net has listed all of the CPUs on their website, including specifications and their estimated selling price. However, their prices are always very high compared to other European stores, and we expect the normal retail price to be lower.

Making it Official

We expect AMD to announce something on June 16th, and we’ll, of course, have everything nailed down then. Unfortunately for AMD, this industry is leaker than a bucket with no bottom, so I suspect the cumulative information from the leaks is mostly right anyway.

Prices and Availability

While the inflated prices at this online store are one thing, we expect the 3600 XT to be pretty competitive against their previous releases and Intel’s offerings. Either way, if you’re on the market for an AMD CPU, I’d wait a couple of weeks.

