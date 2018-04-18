Ryzen-Based DELL Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Notebook Launched

Ryzen-Based Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Convertible Launched

Ryzen-Powered 2-in-1 from DELL

DELL has quietly released their newest Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 convertible model. What sets this convertible apart from previous Inspiron 13s is its use of AMD Ryzen. It actually comes in two versions, one of which comes with a Ryzen 5 2500U with a Vega 8 GPU while the other has a Ryzen 7 2700U with a Vega 10 GPU. The AMD Ryzen 5 2500U is a 4-core/8-thread processor running at 2.0GHz (3.8GHz boost), while the Ryzen 7 2700U is also a 4C/8T CPU running at 2.2GHz (3.8GHz boost). The Vega 8 graphics is equipped with 512 stream processors and runs at 1100MHz. Meanwhile, the Vega 10 GPU has 640 stream processors and has a clock speed of 1300MHz.

What Other Features Does the Inspiron 13 7000 Have?

Both notebooks make use of DDR4-2400 memory, with the Ryzen 5 model equipped with 8GB (up to 16GB), while the Ryzen 7 model comes with 12GB. As for storage, both come with a 256GB SSD, and have two USB 3.0 Type-A as well as one USB 3.0 Type-C port available. There is also a built-in SD card reader for storage expansion.

The 13.3″ display uses an IPS panel and has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080. There is an HDMI 1.4 port available to connect a secondary monitor as well. The battery capacity is 42Wh and the entire notebook weighs 1.75kg and measures 322.4 x 224 x 18.7mm.

How Much is the New DELL Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Convertible?

DELL aims for these 2-in-1s to be very affordable. Hence, the Ryzen 5 version starts at only $730 USD. The Ryzen 7 version on the other hand starts at $880 USD. Both are now available in Best Buy or directly from DELL.com.

