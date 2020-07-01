Sabrent Rocket 4TB M.2 2280 NVMe SSD Review

Today we take a look at a classic NVMe SSD in the sense that it is PCIe Gen.3, but on the other hand, it isn’t so classic. While it is a 2280 M.2 drive, it comes packed with 4TB of capacity. I’m taking a closer look at the Sabrent Rocket (SB-Rocket-4TB) NVMe PCIe drive in this review.

Sabrent Rocket M.2 2280 NVMe SSD

The Rocket from Sabrent is a classic M.2 NVMe drive. It comes in the most common form factor which is M.2 2280. This will fit almost any modern system and offer you great performance as well as high capacity. Because this drive is available with up to 4TB. That is a lot of capacity in such a small form factor.

The drive utilises BiCS4 96-layer TLC NAND and the Phison E12S controller. The E12S controller is the same as the E12, only smaller. This allows for the drive to come in the more common 2280 form factor with 4TB instead of the larger 22110. Many modern boards do support the larger 22110, but not all. With this form factor, Sabrent hits as wide a market as possible with potential buyers. The drive also features a couple of DDR4 DRAM chips for data caching.

Sabrent also adds the bonus which is a copy of Acronis True Image cloning software to this drive. This a great add-on for anyone as it allows you to upgrade to this new drive with ease. But it’s not limited to that. You can create and restore drive images, store them as backups, clone other drives, and much more with it. It is an addition I love seeing on any drive and I’m sure that I’m not alone.

Performance and Endurance

The Sabrent Rocket utilises TLC and not QLC which allows for better performance and endurance. It does cost a little premium when compared to Sabrent’s Rocket Q, but it’s worth it in my opinion.

The Rocket delivers a sequential performance of up to 3450MB/s when reading and 3000MB/s when writing. The random performance clocks in at up to 580K IOPS reading and 650K IOPS when writing.

As far as endurance is concerned, the drive features an MTBF of 1.8 million hours and a TBW rating of over 6000. It is also backed by a 5-year warranty when you register it after your purchase.

What Does Sabrent Have To Say?

“The Sabrent 4TB ROCKET NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High-Performance Solid State Drive (SB-ROCKET-4TB) delivers all the advantages of flash disk technology with PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and it is fully compliant with the standard Next Generation Form Factor (NGFF), commonly-known as M.2. Based on 3D TLC NAND Flash memory, its performance speeds can reach up to 3450 MB/s (read) and 3000 MB/s (write).

Power consumption is much lower than traditional hard drives, making it the best-embedded solution for new systems.“

You can read more about the drive and its details on the official product page and series page.

Feature Highlights

Default M.2 2280 form factor and PCIe Gen.3 for maximum compatibility

Good endurance and speed coupled with large capacity

Available from a small 256GB to massive 4TB capacity

5-Year Warranty (with registration)

Quality packaging and Acronis True Image included

Specifications

You can find further information and full details of the Sabrent Rocket drive on its official product page.