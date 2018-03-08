Samsung 2018 QLED 4K TV Lineup Unveiled

2018 QLED TV Lineup Unveiled

Samsung held a press conference in New York to unveil their latest 2018 QLED TVs and AV products. These feature incredibly thin bezels and some are even larger than life such as the 146-inch “The Wall” TV. The latest lineup also sets out to modestly improve picture quality via QLED technology.

Not to be confused with LG’s OLED, QLED takes a different approach and is developed by Samsung. QLED stands for Quantum Dot LED, and it is a variation of existing LED/LCD technology. OLED on the other hand, stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode and is fundamentally different from the LED/LCD technology most are familiar with. Which is also why LG has problems manufacturing it to meet demands. It costs more to manufacture as well compared to QLED.

Unsurprisingly, the QLED line is called the Q-series and keeps a simple naming scheme. The line up includes the Q9, Q8, Q7, and Q6. The lower number is the most affordable and has the least feature/quality of the group.

The Q9 and Q8 both have full-array local dimming (FALD). FALD is a typical feature found in many flagship TVs. However, this is the first time it appears on Samsung QLEDs. This feature is what creates a more uniform black compared to edge-lit LCDs. However, it still fares behind OLED in terms of blacks.

All four supports HDR10+ standard. However, the Q9 also has “Q HDR EliteMax”, which has the best HDR output of the group.

What Smart Options Are Available with these QLED TVs?

Aside from the picture quality, Samsung has incorporated several smart options for these TVs. It has an ambient mode similar to their Frame TV. Capture a photo of the environment via a smartphone which is then used to create a matching look on screen. The Ambient Mode transforms the TV into a beautifully functional screen which provides a multitude of information including news, weather and traffic, and which can also play music or completely blend into the wall behind it.

It also has a feature called SmartThings, which helps to seamlessly connect with a broad range of smart devices

and appliances. Furthermore, these new 2018 models also have Bixby voice assistant built-in. Together with the simplified and streamlined remote, home automation and control is even easier.

How Much are these 2018 Samsung QLED TVs?

Samsung unfortunately did not reveal any pricing information yet. However, they are all shipping out to retailers in a matter of weeks so the wait will not be long.

Some models may not be available in some countries. In the UK, the Q9F, Q8C, Q7F, and Q6F models will be available first.

Q9 Series: 75-inch, 65-inch

Q8 Series: 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch

Q7 Series: 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch

Q6 Series: 82-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 49-inch

