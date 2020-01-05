Samsung Confirms its S11/S20 Smartphone Launch on Feb 11th

There were rumors earlier this week that Samsung was planning on bringing the launch of their latest smartphone designs forward a little earlier than originally planned.

Known to be the S11 and S20, not a lot of details (other than their respective names) are known about the designs as of yet, but following a post of their Twitter account, Samsung is at least willing to confirm one aspect. The rumors were indeed true and they will be formally launching them on February 11th.

Say hello to a whole new Galaxy. Unpacked on February 11, 2020 #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/ln1pqt2vu7 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) 5 January 2020

Samsung S11 and S20 Confirmed for February 11th Launch

Neither the S11 nor S20 is believed to be ‘folding’ designs and, as of yet, there is no news surrounding the speculation of a new more compact version of it that seemingly leaked last month. The S11/S20 will, however, represent the new flagship models for Samsung which, with the February 11th launch date, will be out nice and relatively early for the annual MWC trade show in Barcelona which is held at the end of the month.

The rumored compact Samsung Galaxy Fold

What Do We Think?

Samsung is clearly hoping that the early launch of the phone will build up a nice number of pre-orders to make them one of the stand-out smartphone models for at least the early part of 2020.

Will they be any good though? Well, we only have a little under a week to go before we’ll find out I guess!

What do you think? Do you own a Samsung smartphone? Are you interested in the new model? – Let us know in the comments!