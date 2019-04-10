Samsung CRG9 49″ Dual-QHD Monitor Now Available for Pre-Order

Featuring Samsung’s Quantum Dot Technology

Samsung initially showcased their massive CRG9 49″ curved monitor at CES 2019. The display features a resolution of 5120 x 1440 and has a 32:9 aspect ratio. Essentially making it two QHD (2560 x 1440) monitors side by side. Except of course, it is only a single piece VA (Vertical Alignment) panel with an 1800R curvature.

This design can both be used like a typical dual QHD monitor via picture-by-picture mode of course. However, gamers can also play it using the 5120 x 1440 resolution entirely if they wish to do so.

It also greatly helps that this VA panel supports refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Plus, it supports AMD FreeSync II. This technology helps remove stuttering delays and screen tearing by dynamically adapting the display’s refresh rate to variable frame rates.

How Does it Compare to DELL’s U4919WD?

With the CRG9’s launch, Samsung has an answer to DELL’s 49″ 32:9 U4919WD. Although the CRG9 is using VA instead of IPS, it offers colour coverage for 95% of the DCI-P3 and 125% of the sRGB color gamuts. In comparison, DELL‘s U4919WD can display 99% of the sRGB color space.

DELL’s U4919WD also has 350 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a 3800R (slight) curvature. The CRG9 on the other hand has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, DisplayHDR 1000 with a peak luminance of 1000 cd/m2 and an 1800R (prominent) curvature.

49″ CHG90 with a 3840 x 1080 Resolution

Samsung already has a 49″ 32:9 monitor previously called the CHG90. However, that one was limited to a 3840 x 1080 resolution. Which is equivalent to two Full-HD (1920 x 1080) monitors side by side. The new CRG9 features a higher resolution and of course, a higher price.

How Much is the Samsung CRG9 49″ Monitor?

The CRG9 is now available for pre-order for $1,499 USD, and will start shipping in May 2nd. This is the same price for the DELL U4919DW and the original MSRP for the CHG90, before it dropped to $999 USD.