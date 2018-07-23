Samsung Debuts the C43J89 43″ 32:10 Super Ultrawide Monitor

Now This is Widescreen Gaming

Samsung now has a Super Ultrawide monitor called the C43J89 which takes widescreen gaming to a whole new level. The massive screen has a 32:10 aspect ratio and is curved, giving viewers a 99% field of view. In comparison, a regular 16:9 monitor only provides a 60% field of view.

The monitor has a VA panel with a resolution of 3840 x 1200. So users can actually run it in picture-in-picture mode when not gaming. That means you can simulate a dual-monitor side-by-side setup as if it is 1920 x 1200 (16:10) monitors. Samsung even equips it with a built-in KVM switch, so users can hook up two separate computers and use it as if it is two separate monitors.

Furthermore, the screen features a 3000:1 aspect ratio, and has a 120Hz refresh rate so the picture and video quality is crisp as well as smooth.

The weird thing is that Samsung categorizes this monitor under their ‘business’ segment. Even though it seems to be for gamers who want the most immersive monitor experience possible.

What Kind of Connectivity Does This Monitor Have?

At the back panel, there is a full-size HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.2, 2x downstream USB-C ports, one upstream USB-C port, 2x USB 2.0 downstream ports, and one USB 3.0 downstream port. There are also audio jacks for the audio, in case users want to bypass the pair of built-in 5W stereo speakers.

How Much is the Samsung C43J89 Monitor?

This monitor will be available for pre-order soon for $900 USD.