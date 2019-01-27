Samsung Ditches Plastic Product Packaging Materials

Using Environmentally Sustainable Materials Instead

Samsung Electronics has announced their new company sustainability policy, which takes steps this year to replace plastic packaging materials. Instead, the company will be focusing on using paper and other environmentally sustainable elements to curb plastic waste.

In instances where plastic is necessary, the company will use a substitute. Either with bio-based or recycled plastic material. Bio-plastics come from non-fossil fuel materials like starch or sugar cane.

This applies to all of Samsung’s products and accessories – ranging from smartphones and notebooks/tablets to home appliances. For mobile phones for example, the plastic holder tray will now use pulp mold trays. Samsung will also alter the phone charger design by swapping the glossy exterior with a matte finish. This makes it possible to pack the item without using a plastic film.

What is Samsung’s Sustainability Goal?

In order to get this task rolling, the company has a task force which oversees the design and development, purchasing, marketing and quality control for innovative packaging ideas.

Under the company’s circular economy policy, Samsung has set a mid-term implementation plan to only use paper packaging materials certified by forestry initiatives by next year. By 2030, Samsung aims to use 500 thousand tons of recycled plastics and collect 7.5 million tons of discarded products (both cumulative from 2009).

“Samsung Electronics is stepping up in addressing society’s environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic wastes,” said Gyeong-bin Jeon, head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center. “We are committed to recycling resources and minimizing pollution coming from our products. We will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if it means an increase in cost.”