Samsung Galaxy Fold To Start Going On Sale Next Week

At the start of this year, it was made pretty clear that one of the next big innovations in smartphone design was going to be based around folding screen technology. Admittedly, I have never been entirely convinced by this, but it did at least represent something new. Following a number of trial (and review) releases, however, a number of significant problems were found in them. This was most notably with the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Following several months of delays, however, a report via AndroidCentral has said that Samsung will finally launch their Galaxy Fold starting in Korea next week!

Samsung is (Finally) Set To Release Their Galaxy Fold Smartphone

So, what was the problem with it? Well, the screen came with a cellophane type covering that just begged to be peeled off. It is, after all, quite instinctive with any new product to peel off the wrapper right? Well, in this case, no. That wrapping was integral to the design and removing it caused the folding screen to break!

It was such a huge problem that Samsung recalled all of the review models and pushed the release back several months while they looked to find another way to incorporate this. Specifically, in a way that was less tempting to peel.

It was finally revealed last July that this had now been done and the company was ramping up again to release the phone. Since then, however, everything has largely been quiet until now!

When Will They Be Released?

The report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Fold (or Galaxy F) will initially be launched in Korea on September 5th. It is, therefore, pretty safe to assume that this will hit the worldwide market within the next few weeks. Why not sooner? Well, there is probably a lot of advertising Samsung wants to get in place.

It is, after all, somewhat awkward that a phone that has yet to be released is best-known for breaking! If you have, however, been holding out for one of these, you clearly don’t have much longer to go!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!