We have already heard on several occasions that RAM memory prices will not improve next year. Prices will not improve, as they are expected to remain as high as they are now, but the situation will get worse in terms of availability. One example of this is that, even though 2027 has not yet arrived, Samsung has already sold all its DRAM production for next year.

According to a report by a South Korean newspaper Economy Tribune, Samsung has already committed most of its production for 2027-2029. Customers are negotiating long-term production agreements with the South Korean memory manufacturer, with contracts extending until 2031, while customers who had already secured production for 2027 are asking to increase their allocated supply.

Samsung Has Committed Most of Its DRAM Memory Production Until 2029

According to Samsung itself, it has already signed long-term agreements (LTAs) with 10 major customers, while it is negotiating with another 10 for the same type of agreements.

With these long-term orders, Samsung has already committed up to 70% of its memory supply for 2030, which is just three years away. It will also secure revenue from these future orders and be able to set minimum and maximum prices, taking advantage of the current situation of higher selling prices.

The situation does not seem to be improving, with such high demand driven by Artificial Intelligence. As for conventional DRAM, it seems that only between 60% and 70% of current demand can be met, while demand itself is declining due to these high prices. As we had already anticipated, 2027 will not be a better year in terms of prices or DDR5 memory availability for home PCs.