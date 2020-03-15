Samsung is Offering to Clean Your Galaxy Smartphone For Free!

The chances are that, in terms of hygiene, one of the filthiest things you probably own is a smartphone. Well, that and probably your mouse and keyboard. As such, following the recent concerns surrounding the Coronavirus you might be feeling the urge to just sanitize everything in sight!

Well, for Samsung owners there may be some good news. The tech giant has revealed that rolling out across various countries, they will be introducing a free service to have your Galaxy professionally cleaned.

Samsung Will Clean your Galaxy For Free!

In a report via AndroidCentral, Samsung has confirmed the initiative as something of a means of playing a role within the current Coronavirus crisis. The statement reads:

“The Galaxy Sanitizing Service is being offered for free through official Samsung Service Center and Samsung Experience Stores in select countries currently. And the service is being expanded continuously. It simply sanitizes the phone with UV-C light, no harsh cleaning chemicals required. These devices can be used to sanitize Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Sanitizing Service is currently available for free in Samsung Service Centers and Samsung Experience Stores in 19 markets across the globe. They include Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, United States, Ukraine, and Vietnam. Samsung will soon expand the service to Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.”

What Do We Think?

As nice as this sounds, we can’t help but feel that there’s something of a flaw in this concept. Firstly, it’s generally only the owner who uses a phone. As such, it’s not exactly going to be a predominant means of the Coronavirus spreading. Secondly, within a week of your ‘free clean’ your phone is probably going to be as filthy as it ever was. Well, not unless you’re washing your hands each time before you use it like a worker in a fast-food restaurant. It just feels like a cheap bit of promotional hype attempting to tap into some genuine concerns.

So, a nice idea, but one that we can’t help but feel is more than a little pointless. Still, it is free and, as such, you’re welcome to try it out. Just don’t expect this to be the cure!

What do you think? Is this a good idea? Do you own a Samsung Galaxy? If so, are you going to get your free clean? – Let us know in the comments!