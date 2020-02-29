Samsung Launches T55 Series Monitors with 1000R Curvature
In launching the T55 series of monitors, Samsung has brought three new display models onto the market, but we should note that the emphasis here isn’t on gaming. Designed for office/professional use, the focus has been placed on something more than a little interesting. Namely, the fact that the monitor comes with a 1000R curvature. Pretty hefty stuff!
Samsung T55 Curved Monitors
Coming in 24″, 27″ and 32″ variants, the Samsung T55 series packs a lot of very impressive features. In terms of its gaming capabilities, however, while it is (of course) possible, with a 4ms response time, it clearly isn’t the strongest aspect of this design.
The shared common features include:
- FHD resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
- VA panel with 1000R curvature
- Max brightness of 250cd/m2
- Static contrast ratio of 3,000:1
- Response time of 4ms (GtG)
- Viewing angles of 178°/178°
- 16.7m colours on screen with 1.193 sRGB coverage
- Max refresh rate of 75Hz with Freesync
- Built-in 5W stereo speakers on the 27- and 32-inch models
- 1x HDMI1.4, 1xDP, 1x D-sub, 1x Headphone
Where Can I Learn More?
If you’re looking for a monitor designed for work rather than play, then the Samsung T55 series might be ideal for you! So, where can you learn more about them? – Well, check the following links for the official product websites!
