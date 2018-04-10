Samsung Launching S9 DeX Pad for $99 – Arriving May 13

Desktop Experience Using Your Samsung S9

Samsung‘s new DeX Pad docking bay for smartphones is now available for pre-order. DeX Pad enables a desktop-like experience for the Galaxy smartphone. Whether it is for productivity or games, the DeX Pad can connect their smartphone to a larger monitor as well as a mouse and keyboard for input.

“The Samsung DeX Pad bridges the gap between smartphone and desktop,” said Alanna Cotton, senior vice president, Samsung Electronics America. “DeX Pad is more than an accessory, it is reflective of our philosophy of mobile technology: innovative devices and services, working together seamlessly, to help consumers do more.”

The DeX Pad has two USB-A 2.0 ports, a USB-C charging port, and an HDMI port for display output. It supports resolutions up to 2560 x 1440 QHD, and it is compatible with Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, S9, and S9+. However, the Android OS needs to be upgraded to at least 8.0 for the older models.

How Much is the DeX Pad?

Consumers are able to pre-order DeX Pad on Samsung.com starting now. For a limited time, purchasing a Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ will include a free4 DeX Pad as well. By itself, the accessory costs $99.99.