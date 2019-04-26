Samsung May Finally be Adding 2TB 970 PRO to NVMe SSD Lineup

Arriving a Year After Lineup Launch

The eagle-eyed folks over at Tweakers.net have spotted listings in Asian webstores of Samsung‘s 970 PRO SSD in 2TB capacity. If you recall, the 970 PRO and 970 EVO launched in April 2018 last year. At that time, only the 970 EVO version came in 2TB capacity. Whereas the 970 PRO tops out at 1TB.

The two NVMe 1.3 M.2 drives uses Samsung’s Phoenix controller. Both also make use of Samsung’s 64L V-NAND MLC, however the 970 PRO uses the 2-bit variant while the 970 EVO uses the 3-bit version.

Leveraging the PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3 interface, the 970 PRO reaches sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,700MB/s. In terms of Random read/write, it reaches up to 500,000 IOPS. The 970 EVO is slightly lower with up to 3,500 MB/s sequential read and 2,500MB/s sequential write. It also does up to 500,000 IOPS on random read but does 480,000 IOPS on random write.

In comparison, the 960 PRO has a max sequential read/write of 3,500/2,100 MB/s, while the 960 EVO reaches up to 3,200/1,900 MB/s sequential read/write.

How Much is This Samsung 2TB 970 PRO SSD?

Samsung did not formally announce the new drive yet, so there are no firm SRPs available. The listing in Asia lists it at 8,888 RMB which is quite high when directly translated ( €1,100 EUR or $1,300 USD). We can probably expect close to 1000 EUR pricing when it becomes available here.

