Samsung Offers Apple Their Folding Phone Screen Technology

Samsung Folding Screen Technology

With Samsung revealing their ‘folding screen’ technology a week ago, there has been more than a little interest not specifically in the technology, but why companies such as Apple seem to have largely fallen behind in this area. Admittedly, the technology is new and somewhat questionable if it is effective as so much as it is a ‘fashion’ statement.

Anyway, you look at it, however, in phone technology terms, it’s very clever stuff. It seems, however, that Samsung has offered something of an olive branch to Apple. In a report via BGR, Samsung has reportedly sent both Apple and Google samples of their folding screen technology with apparent hopes of forming a partnership in the future.

Why Has Samsung Done This?

Well, I suppose it depends on how you interpret this. Some are seeing this as Samsung attempting to effectively generate sales income in the off-chance that either Apple or Google would want to use it. As above, there is very little indication to suggest that either company has something close to release yet alone significantly along in development.

On the other hand, however, some might see this ‘offer’ as a cheeky little sideswipe. Specifically at two companies who probably considered themselves, in technological terms, ahead of Samsung in many aspects.

Ultimately, however, it would be interesting if either company took them up on the offer. At least, as a means of getting something out quickly. Then again, it would be rather embarrassing to promote a phone that essentially carried some of Samsungs flagship technology.

What do you think? Would they actually accept this offer? – Let us know in the comments!