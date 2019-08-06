Samsung Partners With AMD For 2021 Smartphone Releases

Samsung might (still) be gearing up for the release of their folding phone designs. As you might expect, however, they already have one eye on what their future releases may bet. It is, of course, hard to deny the increasing popularity in mobile gaming. As such, we have already seen a number of manufacturers deliver products to the market with a gaming-specific design very much at the forefront.

In a report via TechSpot, however, Samsung has announced a partnership with AMD. One to specifically incorporate their chipset technology into a new phone design that will make gaming the top priority!

Samsung Sign Deal with AMD for Portable Gaming Technology

The deal has seen Samsung license AMD’s RDNA graphics IP. As such, this will allow the official incorporation of technology for various devices including smartphones, tablets and Chromebooks.

The main emphasis, however, has been placed on smartphones with a first ‘AMD incorporated’ release expected at some point in 2021. A factor that could, potentially, see Samsung release the most powerful gaming smartphone to date.

What Do We Think?

AMD is, of course, widely used in the gaming console world. Their chips do, after all, already power the PS4 and Xbox One with both next-gen releases also set to continue their use. Put simply, while AMD might ironically struggle to compete with Intel and Nvidia in the desktop stakes, they have a huge market on the smaller console or portable level.

With the deal, Samsung has every possibility of releasing a product that could rival both Razer and ASUS in providing a truly ‘high-level’ gaming experience in smartphone design. It may be around two years off, but this is going to be more than a little interesting!

What do you think? Would you be interested in a gaming-specific smartphone? How strong do you think this market is? – Let us know in the comments!