Samsung Patent Shows Smartphones with Wraparound Screen

With Front and Back Single Piece Display

A new patent from Samsung shows an interesting new prototype for a smartphone. As uncovered by Dutch website Let’s Go Digital, this design uses a wraparound screen that covers part of the back and front.

It is a single piece which wraps around at the top. Furthermore, users can apparently get notification on the top side of the screen. Having a screen at the back also eliminates the need for a secondary front camera. So users can take selfies using the back camera directly. All while freeing up room inside the smartphone with less camera hardware.

Aside from selfies, this smartphone will apparently have live translation mode as well. Interfacing between the two users meeting in person, showing translations on each side of the screen. Additionally, there will also be stylus support. Although none of the images show if it is possible to store it anywhere on the phone.

When Will This Samsung Smartphone Hit the Market?

Surprisingly, this patent filing goes all the way back since October 2016. It was only granted a few days ago. It is filed in the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) described as an ‘electronic device having plurality of displays and method for controlling same’.

The technology is already here and Samsung most likely has several prototypes ready to demonstrate already. Following the folding phone debacle, it will not come as a surprise if we will see this in action within this year.

