Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch Features a Fingerprint Scanner

Samsung is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in storage solutions and this is certainly no exception when it comes to portable SSD devices.

With ownership of the devices becoming more common, particularly in the workplace, it’s not unusual for many of us to have a number of highly-sensitive files on them. As such, the last thing you would want is for yours to be lost or, worse, stolen.

Well, in announcing its latest secure product, Samsung has revealed its Portable SSD T7 Touch. A USB SSD featuring a fingerprint scanner to help keep your data secure!

What Does Samsung Have to Say?

“Designed for both professional and casual users,Samsung’s T7 Touch provides enough capacity to securely store large numbers of pictures, games or 4K/8Kvideos whether ona PC, tablet, smartphone or gameconsole. As well as the durability to take their content with them. The T7 Touch offers a significant speed upgrade over previous storage solutions. With a readspeed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s , itis approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs .Moreover, the device can reach its maximum speed when used with theNVMe interface. For an added layer of security, the T7 Touchbrings the first built-in fingerprint scanner to an SSD on top of password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It also features a ‘Motion LED’, which allows the user to determine the status of the device simplywith a single glance. Despite the considerable speed boost, hardware additions and solid metal (aluminum) casing, the new SSD still weighs in at a light 58 grams.Theinnovative nature of Samsung’s T7 Touch has been recognized at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.”

When Are They Out and How Much Will They Cost?

Sold in three variants (depending on the storage capacity) the Portable SSD T7 will retail for:

500GB – $129.99

1TB – $229.99

2TB – $399.99

As for availability, Samsung has said that they plan to launch them around Q2 this year. So if you are in the market for a new and secure portable storage option, be sure to check these out!

For more information on Samsung storage solutions, you can check out their official website via the link here!

