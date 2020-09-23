Samsung Releases its PCI-E 4.0 Ready 980 PRO NVMe SSD

Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled the company’s first consumer PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD) – the Samsung SSD 980 PRO. The new 980 PRO is designed for professionals and consumers who want cutting-edge performance in their high-end PCs, workstations, and game consoles.

Samsung 980 PRO

Optimized for handling data-intensive applications, the 980 PRO is ideal for consumers and professionals who work with 4K and 8K contents, and play graphics-heavy games. All the key components, including the custom Elpis controller, V-NAND and DRAM, are completely designed in-house to deliver the full potential of PCIe 4.0. This allows the 980 PRO to provide sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s respectively, as well as random read and write speeds of up to 1,000K IOPS, making it up to two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and up to 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs.

In addition to enhanced performance, the 980 PRO comes with outstanding thermal control solutions for improved reliability. While most of today’s high-performance NVMe SSDs rely on external copper heatsinks to diffuse heat, Samsung’s 980 PRO employs a nickel coating on the controller as well as a heat spreader label on the backside of the SSD for efficient thermal management. These innovative heat-dissipating functions also allow the drive to maintain its compact and slim M.2 form factor. Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology further ensures that the drive’s temperature stays at the optimal level, minimizing performance fluctuations over the long haul.

Price & Availability

The Samsung SSD 980 PRO comes in 1 TB, 500 GB and 250 GB models, and will be available worldwide starting this month, while the 2 TB capacity model will be available by the end of this year. The 980 PRO’s manufacturer’s suggested retail prices start at $89.99 for the 250 GB model.

For more information, you can check out the official Samsung product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!