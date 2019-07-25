Samsung Reveal Folding Phone Redesign is Now Ready

You may recall that earlier this year Samsung revealed their Galaxy Fold. A smartphone designed with a fully-folding screen. It did, however, have a bit of a major problem. When samples were arriving with reviewers and testers, a lot of them were inadvertently breaking them due to a bizarre ‘cellophane’ style covering that was not supposed to be removed.

If reviewers were removing this (as is instinctive with any new screened product) then one could only imagine the fallout had this got into consumers hands. As such, the release was quite rightly delayed while Samsung rethought this design!

Well, in a report via the Verge, Samsung has announced that the redesign has now been completed and the phone will officially hit the market very shortly!

What Has Samsung Done?

The new design will see the protective covering extended around the edges. A factor that should make it far less tempting (or obvious) to pick at or remove.

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed. Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience. The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps. Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

When Is It Out?

It seems that the redesign has taken longer than anticipated. The Samsung Galaxy Fold was, after all, expected to release last month following the delay.

With an expected retail price of around £1,890, it isn’t going to come cheaply. With a release now planned for September, however, if you have been waiting, you don’t have much longer to go!

What do you think? Will this new design prove to be more durable? – Let us know in the comments!