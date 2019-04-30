Samsung Reveal Vertical TV Designed For ‘Millennials’

Samsung Release Vertical TV

One of the biggest faux pas you can commit on social media is posting a video which has been recorded vertically. A quick check of the comments will find more than a few people politely suggesting that the quality would’ve been improved significantly had the recording device (probably phone) been held horizontally.

By politely, I mean something along the lines of ‘learn to use a camera you *insert graphical insult here*’

In a report via FlatpanelsHD, however, Samsung has possibly done the unthinkable. Yes, they have just revealed a brand new TV design that is primarily to be used vertically!

I don’t want to live on this planet anymore…

For The Millennials!

Announcing the new TV (named ‘The Sero’) Samsung has said that they created it specifically for the millennial generation who have seemingly gotten used to watching terrible videos.

“Samsung Electronics analyzed the characteristics of the Millennial generation. Which is familiar with mobile content, and presented a new concept TV ‘The Vertical’. Which is based on the vertical screen, unlike the conventional TV,” – Samsung

Incidentally, no, this isn’t some kind of late, out of season, April fools joke! If I was a millennial I’d feel honestly insulted by this!

There is Some Logic to This Design

Despite the seemingly vomit inducing design, there is some logic behind what Samsung has done here. For example, the screen can display two images (vertically) at the same time. Nope, I have no idea why you’d want to do that…

On the plus side (thankfully) the TV (via the stand) is designed so that it can rotate horizontally so that you can watch movies and TV in the traditional (and entirely sane) manner.

With a $1,600 price tag, however, I don’t think this TV (or, more accurately described, assault on the eyes) is destined to catch on with consumers. At least, I bloody hope not!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!