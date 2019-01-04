Samsung Unveils New 49″ Dual-QHD and 32″ 4K UHD Monitors

Large Displays from Samsung

CES 2019 is only a few days away, but Samsung is unveiling some of their latest monitors ahead of the event. One of which is a 49″ dual quad-HD monitor, and the other is a 32″ curved 4K UHD display.

The massive 49″ CRG9 is the world’s first high-resolution super ultra-wide gaming monitor with 32:9 aspect ratio. Its resolution can go up to 5120 x 1440 pixels. Which is the equivalent of two 2560 x1440 QHD monitors side by side.

Beyond its size, it also has a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology. Coupled with a 4ms response time, the result is a fast, smooth, stutter-free, and tear-free gaming experience. Connectivity options on the CRG9 include an HDMI port, two DisplayPorts and a USB port.

Additionally, Samsung also has the new UR59C. It is a 32-inch curved monitor supporting resolutions up to 3840 x 2160. It has a 1500R curvature and a contrast ratio of 2500:1. Unlike the CRG9, the UR59C is less gaming-oriented but is more ideal for content creators.

Physically, the UR59C is built with ultra-thin bezels and is only 6.7mm thick. Also unlike other monitors with a more industrial look, the UR59C has a fabric-covered back-end, resulting in a stylish, professional appearance.

How Much are these New Samsung Monitors?

While the CRG9 is not going to be available until later in 2019, the UR59C is now available for pre-order for $499 USD. It will start shipping out starting April 1st, 2019.

