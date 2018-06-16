Samsung Updates Chromebook Plus with Intel Processor

Updated Chromebook Plus for 2018

Samsung is releasing a new version of their Chromebook Plus laptop introduced last year. This next generation version trades in its ARM-based chipset with an Intel Celeron solution. Specifically, the Chromebook Plus uses a Celeron 3965Y Kaby Lake processor. It operates at 1.5GHz and is a dual-core unit. These is more powerful than the previous version, despite it being a hexa-core 2.0GHz processor. Both are still quite low-powered in comparison to the Chromebook Pro’s Core M3 CPU however.

In terms of memory and storage, the laptop retains its 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The notebook also retains the convertible 2-in-1 design, with the ability to flip into tablet mode. Furthermore it has a built-in pen for writing notes directly on the touch screen.

One unfortunate tradeoff with the 2018 version is a smaller resolution screen. The previous Chromebook Plus uses a 2400 x 1600 pixel panel, while this new version uses a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution display.

Another notable change is the addition of a 1.9 megapixel front-facing camera, in addition to the 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.

In terms of connectivity, it has two USB-C ports which are capable of 4K display output (with adapter) as well as charging. There is also a built-in MicroSD card reader and a USB 3.0 port.

How Much is the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2?

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 will be available starting June 24, with a starting price of $499.99 USD. A more powerful Chromebook Pro is still available for only $100 more at $599.