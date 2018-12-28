Samsung’s 2019 Smart TVs Will Have Remote Access Feature

Control Your PC and Devices via a Samsung TV

With CES only a few days away, Samsung is announcing a new feature which they will be showcasing in their booth. This is a new feature they are calling “Remote Access” and it will be available on their 2019 Smart TV lineup.

What is Remote Access you ask? This feature will basically let users remotely control compatible programs and apps through their 2019 Samsung Smart TV. Think of it like Google Chromecast or Valve‘s Steam Link, but much more powerful.

Does This Mean You Can Connect Input Devices Directly to the TV?

Basically, yes. With Remote Access, input devices, including keyboards can be connected to a Samsung Smart TV. Which makes it easier for users to control their on-screen content.

Even without a separate HDMI cable connection, users can remotely access a PC in the house through the TV in their living room. They can use it to perform various tasks. Including surfing the web or playing games from their TV’s screen using a connected keyboard and mouse.

“Samsung is committed to creating an intuitive and convenient user experience for consumers,” said Hyogun Lee, Executive VP of Visual Display Business.

Will Remote Access Work Outside the Home?

Remote Access is usable anywhere in the world thanks to VMware Horizon. It is a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solution that Samsung and its partner VMware developed.

Is Samsung Remote Access Secure?

Security is obviously a concern when dealing with wireless connectivity and cloud services. Which is why Samsung integrates its proprietary Knox security technology into its Remote Access features.

The company has actually been using Knox security for their Smart TV lineup since 2015. Furthermore, fresh Knox support arrives with regular firmware updates for continuous protection. Knox has been certified by Common Criteria for its security performance and is the only security solution in the TV industry to receive this certification.