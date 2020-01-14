Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra May Feature 16GB of RAM

All going well, Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation of smartphones on February 11th. Despite that, however, and if often the case in the technology world, leaks have already begun to give us hints as to what specifications they might pack.

So, what can we expect from them? Well, in this latest ‘leak’ to be revealed, there are rumours that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is set to feature a whole host of impressive features including, in its highest-specification model, a whoppingly huge 16GB of RAM.

The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.



It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.



108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.



5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) 13 January 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to Have 16GB of RAM

In the Twitter post above, a whole host of specifications regarding the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra have been revealed. Taking all of it into consideration, it seems pretty clear that Samsung is aiming for this particular model to be one of the most powerful smartphone devices available on the market.

With 16GB of RAM, however, that’s going to have a lot more memory than a significant portion of desktop PC owners! Is it overkill though? Well, I suppose it depends on just how many apps you like to have running at the same time I guess!

With a Pinch of Salt

With Samsung set to officially reveal the designs and specifications on February 11th, it is worth noting that leaks such as this should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. I mean, literally anyone with some knowledge of smartphones could reel off a potential specification that could mostly sound correct.

If these do prove to be accurate though, then the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could be an absolute monster in raising the bar for smartphone performance.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!