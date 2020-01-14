Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra May Feature 16GB of RAM

/ 4 hours ago

All going well, Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation of smartphones on February 11th. Despite that, however, and if often the case in the technology world, leaks have already begun to give us hints as to what specifications they might pack.

So, what can we expect from them? Well, in this latest ‘leak’ to be revealed, there are rumours that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is set to feature a whole host of impressive features including, in its highest-specification model, a whoppingly huge 16GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to Have 16GB of RAM

In the Twitter post above, a whole host of specifications regarding the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra have been revealed. Taking all of it into consideration, it seems pretty clear that Samsung is aiming for this particular model to be one of the most powerful smartphone devices available on the market.

With 16GB of RAM, however, that’s going to have a lot more memory than a significant portion of desktop PC owners! Is it overkill though? Well, I suppose it depends on just how many apps you like to have running at the same time I guess!

With a Pinch of Salt

With Samsung set to officially reveal the designs and specifications on February 11th, it is worth noting that leaks such as this should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. I mean, literally anyone with some knowledge of smartphones could reel off a potential specification that could mostly sound correct.

If these do prove to be accurate though, then the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra could be an absolute monster in raising the bar for smartphone performance.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    Is X570 Worth it?

  • Archives