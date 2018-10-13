San Francisco Trials ‘Snapcrap’ App To Help Clean Up Streets

San Francisco Introduces ‘Snapcrap’ App To Help Clean Up Streets

It’s rather a sad sight when you walk down your street to find more than a few ‘presents’ on the pavement. While you often hope that these are from dogs, you are on occasion left to wonder if one of your neighbours has a pet elephant. With dog ownership rather high in California’s San Francisco, this can be quite a major problem.

With the widespread use of smartphones and GPS technology though, a new app has been released to try and help the local authorities keep this under control!

What Does It Do?

With the installation of the app, users are able to send photographs directly to the local authorities street cleaners. The picture provides not only an image but also GPS tracking. The latter of which can clearly be used to help the ‘mess’ be cleaned up a lot faster than usual. In a report via Metro the creator of the app, Sean Miller, said that having recently moved to the city, he noticed ‘poop’ was a major problem: ‘Pretty much everyone who lives here is pretty well accustomed to seeing this stuff when you’re walking down the street in every neighbourhood.’

Not A Crap Idea!

In fairness, while this all might sound a bit weird, I think it’s a fantastic idea! Not only does it help get these ‘offending articles’ off the street faster, but it also helps highlight just what a significant issue this can be. Forgive me, however, if I’m a little sceptical if this will be rolled out in the UK. Someone I can’t see our local councils going for it!

At the very least though, in my opinion, Snapcrap is definitely not a sh*t idea! Hang on…

What do you think? Impressed with the idea? Would you like to see this introduced where you live? – Let us know in the comments!