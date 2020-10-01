SanDisk Unveils its Extreme Portable Line of SSDs

Western Digital Corp. has today released two new SanDisk portable SSDs that offer nearly 2x the speed over previous generations. The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are purpose-built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands. Professional photographers, videographers and enthusiasts capture and keep life’s best moments every day and they need reliable solutions that perform on the move at astonishing speeds.

With capacities up to 2 TB, the new NVMe drives are perfect for creating amazing content or capturing and moving incredible 4K and 8K footage with ease. The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD features a forged aluminum chassis made to stay cool under the pressure of a heavy workload and a durable silicone design to withstand the rigors of production. The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs

Designed with professionals in mind, the new SanDisk portable SSDs were built to reliably handle the most challenging assignments – whether at home, in the office or out on location. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is a great go-to drive for those who need more memory and a durable and fast drive, while the SanDisk Extreme PRO was built for an avid pro who needs even, sustained performance and a drive that can go anywhere.

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000 MB/s read and up to 2000 MB/s write speeds.

A forged aluminium chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor.

Up to two-meter drop protection and an IP55 rating make the drive tough enough to take on any adventure. The drive’s forged aluminium chassis and silicone shell design offer a premium feel and added protection.

Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050 MB/s read and up to 1000 MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.

For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.

Durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive’s exterior.

Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Ready to move, consumers can use the handy carabiner loop to secure the drives to a belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind. The new drives are compatible with PC and Mac computers. In addition to moving content to a PC or laptop, the new products also now allow users to back up mobile content quickly and easily thanks to compatibility with a range of USB Type-C smartphones.

Price & Availability

The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are backed by a five-year limited warranty and are now available at the Western Digital Store, and at select e-tailers and retailers worldwide. The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is available now in 500 GB (MSRP of $119.99 USD) and 1 TB (MSRP $199.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 2 TB later this holiday season. The SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSD is available now in 2 TB (MSRP of $499.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 1 TB later this holiday season.

