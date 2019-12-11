Sapphire 5500 XT Nitro + Special Edition to Feature ARGB Fans

As often is the case when a new tech product is due to hit the market, it is never unusual to see a few review sources, or even retailers, get a little bit excited and let something slip out early. With 2019 coming to a close, however, one of the last little gifts we are all hoping to see is the AMD Radeon 5500 (and XT) graphics cards.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, it seems that Amazon may have (temporarily) jumped the gun a little as the Sapphire Nitro + Special Edition appeared showing off some of the details of the new GPU.

Sapphire Nitro + AMD Radeon 5500 XT Graphics Card

In the listing (which has since been removed) one of the key highlights of the product was the reveal that Sapphire is intending to release a ‘special edition’ version of their Nitro+ GPU. What’s so special about it I hear you ask? Well, that version will include ARGB fans. The first of the 5500 (or XT) graphics cards leaked so far to seemingly be pushing this technology.

There are, however, further differences to be noted between this and other 5500 cards that have appeared so far. For example, this one will feature 2 x DP and 2 X HDMI ports. A configuration that is certainly different from the 3 x DP and 1 x HDMI which (for want of a better expression) has kind of become the ‘standard’ for the 5XXX range.

We should note that the listing (sadly) did not confirm any of the specifications of the card. Such as, for example, the clock speed. It still, however, has at least given us an interesting window into what Sapphire has on the way.

When is it Out and How Much Will it Cost?

Expected to release on the 12th of December, there has been a happy bonus with this Amazon leak. Namely, that it has also confirmed the expected retail price of around $259.

Now, it’s entirely possible that this number may change when the Sapphire Nitro+ ‘officially’ hits shelves. It does, however, tie into rumors we previously heard surrounding the 5500 XT cards. Namely, that they may be a little more expensive than many of us had hoped.

With them expected to launch within the next 24-48 hours though, we don’t have long to go before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!