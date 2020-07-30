Sapphire Launches Cost-Focused RX 5700 XT Pulse BE

Following the release of the RX 5600 XT Pulse BE, Sapphire has announced that the series has been followed up with the launch of a new RX 5700 XT Pulse BE graphics card variant. While the announcement hasn’t exactly come with huge fanfare, if you’re in the market for a more wallet-friendly GPU, this could well prove to be an excellent option!

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Pulse BE

In terms of aesthetics, the new Radeon RX 5700 XT Pulse BE is very similar to the original Sapphire ‘Pulse’ design. It’s even the exact same size. So, what has Sapphire done to make this less comparatively expensive? – Well, in a nutshell, a new PCB has been used, as well as a modified fan setup. This has given Sapphire the means of very slightly reducing the manufacturing costs which, by proxy, means that it should have a lower-end retail price.

Being an AMD RX 5700 XT, we already know that in terms of performance, it’s more than a good enough to handle high-end 1080p gaming. It seems, therefore, that the only minor trade-off you see with the lower price is that the probable fact that this will (comparatively speaking) likely run a little warmer and/or noisier than the standard Pulse.

What Do We Think?

Although officially coming with an MSRP of $399.99, it is widely anticipated that when this graphics card actually hits retailers (which should be imminently) most are going to apply some pretty tasty discounts. As such, if you’re looking for high-end gaming on a medium(ish) budget, this could well prove to be a fantastic option for you!

For more information on this and Sapphire’s other products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

