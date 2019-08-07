Sapphire Pulse AMD 5700 XT Images & Price Leaked by Retailer

With the release of the custom AIB partner AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards just around the corner, we have already seen a number of leaks regarding these GPUs. To date, these have mostly been limited to just images. An accidental early pulling of the trigger by a UK retailer, however, has revealed not only pictures of Sapphire’s upcoming release, but also the expected retail price.

Retailer Accidentally Posts Sapphire Pulse AMD 5700 XT

In a report via Videocardz, UK based online retailer ‘Overclockers UK’ accidentally sent the website live for the upcoming graphics card release from Sapphire. Now, as you might expect, the product page has since been removed. Not before, however, people grabbed some images and, most specifically, how much they plan to retail it for.

Starting first with the graphics card, the design of the Sapphire Pulse looks rather good. Being seemingly slightly slimmer than most designs we have seen so far from this range, it features a dual-fan design and a nice ‘in-theme’ backplate. Just to put ‘size’ into context, many of the releases we have seen so far have a 2.5-slot profile. This one, however, seems to only be a 2-slot. Still large, but not as large.

How Much Does It Cost?

Before the website was removed, it was noted that Overclockers UK plan to sell this graphics card for £428.98. This is, about, what we were expecting from the upcoming custom AIB 5700 XT range. Is that good value though? Well, it depends on performance and, quite frankly, despite all the product image leaks, we’ve seen nothing to indicate just how good (or bad) these custom designs are yet.

With the size of some of the graphics cards, it seems pretty clear that many may have had to find a stronger cooling solution. Will they manage to beat the Nvidia 2070 ‘Super’ though? Well, with them set to release over the next 2-4 weeks, we don’t have long to find out!

What do you think? Do you like this design? – Let us know in the comments!