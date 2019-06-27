Sapphire Register 20 Different AMD 5XXX Graphics Cards

Sapphire Register 20 AMD Radeon 5XXX Graphics Cards

With the upcoming release of the new AMD Radeon 5XXX graphics card, to date, one model has been categorically confirmed. Namely, the RX 5700 XT. While there has been more than a little speculation that there would be a ‘range’ based on the 7nm Navi architecture, just how diverse it would be has, to date, been unclear.

In a report via Videocardz, however, Sapphire (one of the better-known names in AMD graphics cards) has officially registered 20 graphics cards which appear to all be variants on a Radeon 5XXX platform.

That’s A Lot!

While many might have expected 4-5 variants in the range, I don’t think anyone anticipated that there could be as many as 20 differing models. In fact, even as I write this, I’m still somewhat dubious that Sapphire genuinely plans to release 20 different AMD Radeon 5XXX cards.

In fairness as well, many seem to agree with the suggestion that they may have simply done a batch registration of all potential models they may release.

What Do We Think?

Despite the confirmation of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (a mouthful I know) we still can probably expect at least another three or four graphics cards to form a range based on the Navi architecture.

Based on some of the names, however, perhaps we can expect some more powerful releases in the very near future. There is, after all, a lot of numbers after 5700 mentioned.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!