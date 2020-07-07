Sapphire Releases Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE BE

In announcing the launch of the new RX 5600 XT PULSE BE, Sapphire is offering consumers an upgraded version of their original graphics card design. Coming under a new model number (11296-05-20G) this newly revised model makes the newer GDDR6 upgrade standard with improved boost clock speeds as well as faster 14GBps memory transfer speeds!

Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE BE

Taking the same design (albeit this one being slightly smaller) of the Radeon RX 5500 XT PULSE, this new release looks to make the BIOS update to the original (which improved the performance quite notably) a standard, formal, and likely last step in the final product launch. As such, right out of the box, this new revised design offers the peak performance available from this Sapphire range. Yep, no need to go fiddling around with (sometimes very scary) GPU BIOS updates!

What Does Sapphire Have to Say?

“The SAPPHIRE PULSE RX 5600 XT BE offers incredible performance at the optimal budget for every gamer. With lightning fast GDDR6 memory and redefined display and media engines, the PULSE RX 5600 XT BE is the ideal graphics card for 1080p gamers. It is powered by AMD’s extreme RDNA architecture, alongside our innovative Dual-X Cooling Technology which keeps the GPU, Memory and VRM components icy cool at low noise levels. The all-aluminum backplate preserves the rigidity of the GPU and guarantees nothing bends, dust stays out and adds another level of passive cooling to dissipate heat. Efficient cooling solutions alongside the SAPPHIRE exclusive TriXX Boost feature will give you a boost in performance whilst keeping your GPU running smooth and stable. Take your gaming to the next level with the SAPPHIRE PULSE RX 5600 XT BE as the beating heart of your PC!”

What Do We Think?

One of the key factors that makes the Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE BE stand out from the pack is that it’s one of the few graphics card from this series to offer 4 output ports (2 x DisplayPort / 2 x HDMI). A factor that would undoubtedly make this particular design far more attractive to a large number of consumers.

With it expected to release later this month, while not exactly offering anything massively new, if you are in the market for a new and relatively inexpensive GPU, this could represent a 1080p gaming bargain! – If you do, therefore, want to learn more, you can check out the official Sapphire product website via the link here!

