Sapphire RX 5700 Nitro GPU Image Teases Triple Fan Design

Sapphire is, without a doubt, one of the best-known names in graphics card designs for their AMD product releases. Following the release of the 5700 (and XT) graphics card, it was made pretty clear that they were planning to go big with the range with at least 20 different models ‘registered’ for release.

While a handful has been formally announced by Sapphire, there is still the small matter of their RX 5700 Nitro graphics card. While the company hasn’t formally announced it yet, in a report via Videocardz, however, they have released a teaser image of what we can expect!

Sapphire RX 5700 Nitro

So, what can we tell from this (admittedly rather low quality) image? Well, for starters it seems pretty clear that the GPU is going to feature some degree of RGB lighting. That isn’t, however, particularly unusual for graphics cards these days.

What does seem to be a matter of interest, however, is the size. As you can see in the image above, this will feature a triple fan design and, in addition, the heatsink extending well over the PCB would suggest that it’s going to be pretty large.

What Do We Think?

Every indication suggests that following the release of this teaser image, Sapphire is likely to formally announce its release in the very near future. As such, we should expect a much better idea of what it will look like (as well as its specifications) in the next couple of weeks.

It is, of course, just one of many 5700 (and XT) graphics cards expected to launch this month. Will this be the best of the 5700 range though? Only time will tell!

What do you think? Are you interested in getting one of the custom 5700 (XT) graphics cards? If so, which manufacturer currently has your eye? – Let us know in the comments!