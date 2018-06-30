Save 12% Off at the Aquatuning Online Store Until July 3

Get 12% Off On Most Products

The liquid cooling experts at Aquatuning are celebrating World Cup fever by offering 12% discount on most their items online. Users can visit either one of Aquatuning’s online store and get the savings applied.

This discount only excludes cases & hardware category, B-goods, as well as existing special offers. All other water cooling and air cooling products are fair game other wise. Plus, the discount also applies to custom cables, thermal pads, as well as modding category materials.

Users interested in finally getting into water cooling could take advantage of this perfect opportunity. After all, custom liquid cooling costs quite a bit more than AIO liquid cooling or air coolers. Aquatuning also has the latest Alphacool products, including their latest Eissturm complete custom loop kits. Aquatuning also hosts a variety of tutorial videos, just in case beginning enthusiasts would want to learn more about liquid cooling products.

How Do I Get The Discount?

Simply use the promo code: Fairplay on check out and the discount automatically applies. This works whether shopping at Aquatuning.co.uk, Aquatuning.nl, Aquatuning.plAquatuning.fr, or Aquatuning.it,

When Will This Sale End?

The sale starts from June 30, and lasts until July 3. So that is pretty much the whole weekend.

