“Save The Internet” Act Looks To Reinstate Net Neutrality In America

“Save The Internet” Act

Since the removal of net neutrality protections in America, there have been various groups desperately seeking a means to get them reinstated. There is, at the time of writing, already an officially repeal going through the American court system. It seems, however, that a new initiative might look to open the battle on a 2nd front.

In a report via CNET, various senior members of the Democrat party has launched the “Save The Internet” act. A move to, pretty much, re-instate the original net neutrality protections.

Net Neutrality

With the official launch of the bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said:

“86 percent of Americans opposed Trump’s assault on net neutrality, including 82 percent of Republicans.”

With the Democratic party recently regaining control of the ‘House’ during the mid-term elections, there is a good chance that this act might start to gain a lot of the popular support. More importantly, however, momentum. The FCC, however, is clearly not very happy about it. Well, they were the ones to repeal net neutrality after all!

What Will Happen?

Well, while the Republican Party controls the senate, what is clear is that any attempt to reinstate the protections will be a very long fought battle. In addition, given that it was a Donald Trump initiative to remove the protections, it’s going to be an even harder struggle while he is the current president.

With the war now being opened up on two fronts, however, pressure is certainly mounting to get these protections back in place.

What do you think?